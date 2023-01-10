Plans for a railway station in Haxby are moving forward, despite opposition from its town council.

City of York Council has determined that it need not submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as part of a future planning application, though Haxby Town Council says the city council should.

York hopes to have a railway station operating from 2024 at Towthorpe Road, to help gaurantee government funding, but many opponents in Haxby would prefer a site closer to the York Outer Ring Road.

City of York Council has already committed £4m to its project, with hopes central government will fund the remaining £12m.

A council meeting next week is recommended to confirm the station as part of the city council’s 2022/23 Transport Capital Programme.

A report by city council planners says the 2ha station site, west of Towthorpe Road, is on Greenbelt land.

Haxby Town Council disagrees with City of York over the scheme being environmentally sensitive, saying city consultants have not considered the impact of 800 proposed homes north of Haxby.

The town council says these extra homes and station users will use the same road network and cause congestion, noise and air pollution. Thus, a combined environmental report is needed.

The town council also noted a residential home by the site would suffer such harm, with traffic levels fuelled by the station attracting commuters from other areas.

Furthermore, the proposed station site was remote and not attractive to cyclists or pedestrians.

The town council also opposed the use of farmland, also noting the station’s impact on wildlife and on Towthorpe village.

In response, city council planners said they expected both the city council and housing developers to address such concerns in their respective planning applications for the station and the 800 homes.

The city council applicant for the station would have to account for future housing schemes but a joint EIA was not feasible as the sites of the separate schemes had different owners.

“Material planning considerations and technical matters such as ecology, lighting, highways etc.. would be addressed at planning application stage and not within this application for an EIA screening opinion,” city planners continued.

Therefore, the station proposal was not significant enough to warrant such an EIA, planning officers concluded.

The move comes as a Decision Session of the Executive Member for Transport (Cllr Andy D’Agorne) will next week hear a progress report on schemes in the 2022/23 Transport Capital Programme.

A report for the Tuesday January 17 meeting said: “Work is continuing to progress the design work and develop a revised business case for the new rail station at Haxby.”

This follows approvals given by the council executive in December 2021 and in October 2022.

A planning application is likely to be submitted in Spring 2023, it added.