RESIDENTS of York and North Yorkshire are being urged to get their flu jab if they haven't already.

The NHS said there has been a significant increase in flu cases across York and North Yorkshire over the last few months and this is likely to continue spread over the winter.

Hospitals are also seeing a high number of patients, of varying ages, being admitted with flu.

The push to get a jab comes as the latest data shows there were 5,500 patients in hospital with flu across the UK last week and more than 9,000 patients with Covid-19.

Eligible groups, such as the over 50s, pregnant women, health and social care workers and people with serious health conditions and their carers are being encouraged to take up the offer of a free NHS flu vaccine.

Sue Peckitt, director of nursing for North Yorkshire at Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “Flu isn’t just a bad cold, while most people get better on their own with rest, keeping warm and drinking plenty of fluids, they’re still likely to experience a few days of unpleasant symptoms such as a high temperature, head and body aches, difficulty sleeping and exhaustion."

You can have an NHS flu vaccine at:

a pharmacy offering the service, if you're aged 18 or over

some maternity services if you're pregnant

or you may be offered a flu vaccine at a hospital appointment.

Visit the NHS website for more details on how to book a flu jab.