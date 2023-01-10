SUPPORT for cycling and walking in North Yorkshire has been given a £220,000 boost with further funding from the Government.

North Yorkshire County Council has accepted a £220,780 grant from Active Travel England’s Capability and Ambition Fund, which is supporting local authorities to build expertise, boost their capabilities to plan active travel infrastructure and support people to change the way they travel.

The grant will be used to fund detailed designs for a new cycleway connecting Selby and Brayton, new sensors to collect vital data to inform plans for future infrastructure and initiatives to encourage more people to switch from the car.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, councillor Keane Duncan, said: “We are committed to supporting the shift towards active modes of travel, such as walking and cycling, in all parts of North Yorkshire.

“The latest funding recognises our ambitions and is a vital step on our journey towards delivering a much more balanced approach to travel for our residents, reducing emissions, cutting congestion and promoting healthier lifestyles."

North Yorkshire has received more than £1.5 million of Active Travel England funding since 2020, plus an additional £54 million in capital funding to deliver landmark projects across the county, including in Harrogate, Selby, Skipton, Scarborough and Whitby.