ADVICE has been issued to drivers in North Yorkshire as a yellow weather warning comes into force.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for persistent heavy rain in parts of North and West Yorkshire today (January 10) and the weather is likely to cause spray and flooding on roads, with journey times potentially longer than usual.

READ MORE: Major public meeting to discuss plans to dual York outer ring road

National Highways has produced online guidance on handling different weather conditions when weather gets colder to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads.

READ MORE: Cars vandalised and property stolen in popular York suburb

In heavy rain, drivers should keep well back from the vehicle in front, gradually ease off the accelerator if the steering becomes unresponsive, and slow down if the rain and spray from vehicles makes it difficult to see and be seen.

There are lots more travel tips, vehicle checks and useful motoring advice for negotiating severe weather on the National Highways website, in keeping with the Safer Roads Campaign, to help improve driver confidence when travelling as temperatures get colder, the nights draw in and the potential for fog, rain and high winds increase.

Tom Loach, Operations Manager for Yorkshire and the North East at National Highways, said: “Even light or moderate rain can have an impact on visibility and vehicle performance, so it’s important to adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care. “It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey. This advice is especially important during the winter season when weather conditions are traditionally more adverse.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling when it is raining, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

When heavy rain is forecast, National Highways says its workforce check culverts, gullies and drains to help ensure rainwater can drain off the road surface and avoid flooding and they continually monitor weather and road surface temperature forecasts and CCTV for road conditions and use our messaging signs to advise drivers.

They also patrol the road network monitoring the weather and road conditions.