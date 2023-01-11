The new year has barely got started, yet new figures have come to light which show that inequality in York is set to deepen, with more families and individuals likely to suffer as a result.

During 2022, property prices in York grew faster than anywhere in England and Wales, by a staggering 23.1 per cent or £69,648, on average, according to Halifax.

This not only bucked the trend in the country, where many saw the value of their homes fall - like Hull by 2.3 per cent - but also revealed why the UK has embedded inequality, something I have been challenging Ministers to get a grip of.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, property prices in the city have risen by 41 per cent, according to the research.

There is little to celebrate. Clearly if you own a home, you know that you are in a strong position.

But how will the next generation be able to afford this constant increase in un-affordability and live in the city with their family, friends, peer and support networks?

Government data shows that 7,489 people in York are living in poverty, and the number is rising fast. Despite high house prices, wages are still comparatively low. Too many are still on a minimum wage.

Many public sector workers saw their wages go up by one per cent over this period, nurses just three per cent, those on a pension 3.1 per cent, akin to those on other forms of social security. The opportunity to buy a home is fading away for many.

So, if you can’t afford to buy, you have to rent. But the story here is equally bleak.

As private landlords have flipped their properties over to short-term holiday lets, now more than 2,000 of them in York, the lower supply of properties to rent has resulted in steep rent increases, with renters having no disposable income left to save after bills are paid.

This is what is meant by a cost of living crisis, and as Parliament returns this is what the Government cannot ignore.

As we begin a new year, workers are striking as they cannot afford to live on the low wages they receive. As businesses still recover from the pandemic, and face eye-watering energy costs, they are desperately trying to retain their staff by paying them a wage that they can live on, but this is now proving near impossible, not least as winter is always a tough period.

Some people are making very difficult choices. Do they eat or switch their heating on? Others cannot get the sums to add up and face the fact that their bills will not be paid. If this happens they can accrue huge debts or face eviction.

During December, I found out what happens, despite Government’s warm words that they will protect people, when you can’t afford your gas and electricity.

Energy companies are switching people onto prepayment meters where energy costs are significantly higher than those on a contract. There is no consideration made if you can’t afford to pay, if you have a baby or children, are elderly or disabled. Despite false promises there is very little help.

Magistrates just rubber-stamp warrants so energy companies can break into homes and install prepayment meters, while also ordering the debt collectors and bailiffs to come out. When questioned, Ministers show they haven’t a clue and haven’t a grip. There has to be a moratorium.

So people go cold, too scared to flick the heating switch, and unable to heat their food. Energy costs have risen again this month, now capped at £4,279 according to Ofgem (although some will exceed this).

So if there is no heating, then you are likely to see damp, you are more likely to be poorly and need the NHS, which is in a whole different crisis. Reports of hyperthermia in York are real. As for food, this has gone up faster this year than any other, 16.4 per cent to November 2022. So how are you meant to find shelter, food and warmth?

Firstly, talk. You are far from alone. York has pulled together to build a safety net. Charities, communities and churches are providing warm food and warm spaces. The generosity of York residents is ensuring that no-one goes without. - as I found with my warm clothes collection, for which I want to thank all who donated.

We were overwhelmed by the support, and it has now gone to those that needed it most. Or my Christmas toy collection which I organised with the Salvation Army. This helped light up the faces of many children this year.

Watch this space as we announce more campaigns to help people in need. Together we can show generosity and kindness.

We will not let people go without. If you are in need, I am here to help you. I trust that this year, you will know the kindness of others, the care and concern of our city, and I will make sure that Parliament knows the challenges it has to address. York residents deserve so much better.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central