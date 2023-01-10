A HOSPITAL in North Yorkshire has had a fairy tale start to 2023 with a special donation to the children's ward created by patients.

Patients at Foss Park Hospital in York have worked for months on creating a collection of fairies from materials foraged on nature walks and donated by local businesses.

Now, the hand-crafted pieces are to be donated to a children’s ward at Scarborough Hospital to create a magical garden filled with fairies, hidden alcoves and wind chimes.

Carla Kelly, activity co-ordinator at Foss Park, which is run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It has been a really lovely project to work on.

“We are always looking for new ideas for activities, especially for creating things that have a purpose and the fairy theme came up. It sounded like a magical idea – and it really was.”

Work on the project started in June last year – when a fairy workshop was set up in the sensory room for Minster Ward at Foss Park, which immediately attracted interest.

Carla added: "So many patients wanted to get involved, which was really nice. Knowing that the finished fairy garden was going to be donated to a children’s ward was a real draw.

"It got to the point when people were asking to work on the fairies and were disappointed when other activities were planned. Everyone was so committed to this project.

The fairy garden has been created by patients at Foss Park Hospital in York (Image: UGC)

"A lot of time and effort went into creating all the fairies, and each is unique. I’ve never done a project quite like this before, but it’s the first of many I hope. It was really therapeutic.”

Carla worked alongside artist Griselda Goldsbrough, art and design development manager at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, on the project.

The pair regularly team up to create artwork and murals around the Foss Park site – but developing the fairy tale garden was a completely different type of project.

Each of the fairies took several hours to make, with foraged items – such as pieces of word, stones and leaves – used to make the models unique.

The Foss Park fairies have now been transported to Scarborough and, once the fairy garden has been set up outside Rainbow Ward in the spring, Carla is planning a visit.

Carla said: "I can’t wait to see what the models look like actually in place in the garden, rather than on tables in our sensory room. I’m sure it will be an absolutely amazing sight to see.

“It was such a joy and privilege to be involved in this. I’m planning to take lots of photos, as I think our patients will get an awful lot of pleasure seeing the fairies at their final destination.”