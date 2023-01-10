TWO enterprising York schoolboys have collected more than 100 Christmas trees for recycling in the past few weeks.

Back in December, The Press featured the story of Joseph Wreglesworth, 15, and 14-year-old Jacob Smith, who both go to Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick, and hope to go to Cambodia on an expedition with Camps International organised through their school in Summer 2024.

For just £6 per tree the duo started the day after Boxing Day collecting old Christmas trees and haven’t stopped since, covering much of York, including Haxby, Wigginton, Strensall, Huntington, Rawcliffe and Acomb.

Joseph said: "It’s been hard work and some days its rained and been cold, but we have really enjoyed it.

Jacob said: "We’ve been getting very muddy and have collected more than 100 trees from all over York."

The pair want to thank everyone that has supported them and say: "Everyone has been very generous and really kind and wished us lots of luck raising the money, so we are very grateful."

The boys raised a grand total of £1,000 which is a fantastic start for their fundraising.

They will be doing the same thing again this Christmas with many already asking to book in.

They are also keen to hear from any local businesses that would interested in sponsoring them for their expedition.

While there, the Year 10 students, who both live in Haxby, will help teach children English in schools, build water storage pots and chicken coops for families.

As the cost of the trip is £4,130 per student, they need to fundraise to make it happen and they have come up with a brilliant way to bring in some cash.

The purpose of the trip is to help and work in the local communities in Cambodia with wildlife and conservation projects; they will be contributing to vital project work to support these local communities, wildlife and the environment, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

They will help with school improvements and jungle garden reforestation, as well as helping to create better sanitation and will learn new skills such as bricklaying and even how to build a toilet from scratch for families that don’t have one.

Part of the expedition will involve a four day trek through the jungle where they will sleep in hammocks and be blessed by a monk for their work.

The boys have set up a GoFundMe page.

To arrange a collection for this year call Joseph's mum, Karen, on 07766 017606.