YORK is one of the UK's most expensive cities for childcare costs, a study has shown.

New research by Play Like Mum looked at factors such as monthly childcare costs, salaries, and hourly wages to reveal the UK cities with the least and most affordable childcare.

It found that York ranks as the 7th least affordable city for childcare in the UK, as parents and guardians need to work 89 hours to pay for full time childcare costs per month.

The research stated that the average monthly cost of childcare in York is £1,083.33, while the average monthly salary after tax is £1,980 and the average hourly wage is £12.18.

This amounts to 54.71 per cent of wages spent on a child's full time spot at nursery.

This is despite the study showing that childcare is overall more affordable in the north of England than the south.

The most expensive childcare costs in the UK is in Luton, with 71 per cent of wages spent on childcare, followed by Worthing at 61 per cent, seeing parents working 116 and 100 hours respectively to pay for monthly costs.

The cheapest childcare is in Burnley, with residents needing to work for 28 hours on average, amounting to 17 per cent of their wages.