A NEW paranormal mystery novel takes readers back to London in the 1980s – and it was inspired by Scarborough.

‘Silent Accusation’ is the latest novel by Lesley Scott and was inspired by her childhood home in Scarborough.

The story follows stockbroker Peter – who is plagued by strange incidents after unintentionally pocketing a book in a shop.

He discovers a link to the stolen book and becomes determined to solve the mystery.

‘Silent Accusation’ by Lesley Scott (Image: Book Guild)

Peter follows a trail that leads to his ghostly tormentor, Edward Featherstone, who is searching for his lost son – and he will not find peace until he fulfils Edward’s beyond the grave quest.

Lesley Scott has long been fascinated with the paranormal.

At her childhood home in Scarborough, each family member claimed to have experienced supernatural occurrences.

Lesley, who now lives in South Yorkshire, said: “At my childhood home in Scarborough, I experienced several ghostly events, which fuelled my interest in the unexplained and my exploration of the supernatural.

(Image: Dylan Connell)

“Despite these scary encounters, I also have nostalgic memories of being terrified on Christmas Eve by the customary ghostly tale, thrilled by the fear and suspense.

“From this grisly pleasure grew an ambition to write my very own ghost story. “

Silent Accusations is out on January 28 and can be purchased from bookguild.co.uk for £8.99.