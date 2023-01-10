A £55 million upgrade of the National Railway Museum in York is moving forward with a lead designer being sought for its Railway Futures Gallery.

The NRM seeks to create a new 886m2 exhibition exploring how innovative future railways could be planned, created and experienced.

The gallery will be a key feature of the museum’s Central Hall, a new building between the Station Hall and Great Hall, approved by City of York Council last summer.

Bids for the £300,000 design contract are due by February 7, with work to start in May and completed in 2025.

In November, the NRM announced a £2.5m sponsorship of the Railway Futures Gallery from railway stock company Porterbrook.

NRM director Judith McNicol said at the time: “The new Railway Futures Gallery is a key part of the museum’s Vision 2025 masterplan and through a mix of fixed and changing displays, an immersive media-led experience and on-gallery programming, we will showcase the most exciting engineering projects and highlight the role of innovation on the railway.”

The move comes as the NRM’s historic Station Hall closed last week for urgent structural repairs to take place. The £10.5m scheme includes a new roof, plus new doors and windows at the Grade II-listed building.

During the hall’s 18-month closure, people can still visit the Great Hall and North Shed.