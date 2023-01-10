CARS have been vandalised and property stolen in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say the areas around Malton Avenue, East Parade, Hallfield Road, Glen Road and Harcourt Street in Heworth were all targeted overnight on Sunday into Monday (January 8 and 9).

A police spokesperson said: "We have had a series of incidents that we need your help with."

"We have had a Giant Electric Cycle and tools stolen along with cars windows damaged.

"If you have CCTV and you live in these areas can you please see if anything has been picked up.

"If you have information then please contact us either online, via 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 55 111."