A major broadband provider is promising much faster speeds in York after a successful trial of 2Gbps residential services.

CityFibre and launch partner Vodafone was able to do this after CityFibre recently upgraded its York network to XGS-PON technology.

This is to be rolled out as standard across the CityFibre network from April, which will eventually pave the way for 10Gbps speeds.

The current 2Gbps speeds is twice CityFibre’s current fastest speed available to customers.

Last summer, CityFibre began upgrading from PON to XGS-PON technology, which promises ten times the capacity.

Michael Greening, Product Director at CityFibre, said: “After a successful trial, we’re a major step closer to bringing multi-gig full fibre services to millions of homes and business across the country. But at 2Gbps, we’re barely scratching the surface of our network’s capabilities. Thanks to our XGS-PON upgrade programme, we’ll be able to offer symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps in the future, further evidence that not all full fibre networks are created equal.”

Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer Vodafone UK, said: “With the UK’s fastest router, we’re all set to handle the next exciting developments, so our customers always get the fastest broadband speeds possible, in all corners of their home at a great price.”