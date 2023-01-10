Amazon has announced plans to close three warehouses in the UK, affecting 1,200 jobs.

Sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock have been suggested for closure by Amazon.

A spokesman for the company said that workers affected by the closures would be offered roles at existing Amazon warehouses.

Amazon also revealed it plans to build two new major fulfilment centres in the UK.

They claim that the new sites, in Peddimore and Stockton-on-Tees, would create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

“We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities and we remain committed to our customers, employees and communities across the UK.”