A PUBLIC meeting is being held in York by campaigners against plans to dual part of the city's outer ring road.

On Sunday (January 15) at 7pm members of Extinction Rebellion York will host a public meeting to start a campaign against what they are calling 'a short-sighted plan' and they say all are welcome.

READ MORE: New home at popular North Yorkshire holiday park

As The Press reported last year, the long-awaited dualling of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road has come a major step closer with the submission of a planning application by City of York Council.

READ MORE: Police detain wanted man in North Yorkshire

The authority says the £65 million upgrade, which includes improvements to five roundabouts, is aimed at reducing congestion, moving car journeys out of the city centre and improving active travel facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The public meeting on Sunday will take place upstairs in The Studio at Spark:York and is being supported by the York Cycle Campaign and the York Environment Forum. Representatives from both groups will be speaking at the event.

Community groups that have objected to the plans include the local branch of the British Horse Society, Cycling UK, Extinction Rebellion York, the Ramblers Association, York Cycle Campaign, York Environment Forum, and York & District Trades Union Council.

Alongside these, concerns about safety, noise and the impact of increased traffic levels have been raised by other groups including Earswick, Huntington, and Rawcliffe Parish Councils.

Laura Autumn Cox, a member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: “York has just adopted its climate change strategy, calling for a 71 per cent reduction in emissions from transport in York. And as their first major act, they plan a significant expansion in road capacity, which will take us in the opposite direction.”

“It’s been known for decades that tackling congestion by roadbuilding increases traffic levels and emissions. This is exactly the sort of development that we can’t afford in a climate emergency.”

The ring road scheme is expected to be approved by the planning committee meeting on February 2, which will mark exactly seven weeks since the Council adopted its climate change strategy.

Robyn Jankel, chair of York Cycle Campaign, said: “The proposals completely fail Government guidance in multiple locations, leaving pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders stranded and unable to safely cross the road. Instead of improving active travel this proposal will isolate communities and damage local businesses.”

Richard Lane, a renewable energy consultant and supporter of Extinction Rebellion, said: “The council is making spurious claims that the mixed-used paths will somehow help to promote active travel in York, and that the limited amount of planting will somehow compensate for the additional pollution and the countryside that will be disappearing under asphalt. This is pure greenwash.”

Extinction Rebellion York are asking attendees to reserve tickets via Eventbrite at the following URL: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/public-meeting-dualling-yorks-ring-road-in-a-climate-crisis-seriously-tickets-503205389867