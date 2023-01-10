A £2m hotel is set to open in York in March.

York-based businessman Nick Bradley, who specialises in real estate and hospitality, has recently acquired Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast and is transforming the Grade 2 listed townhouse.

Some £2m will be spent on buying and refurbishing the property at 106-108 Holgate Road into the stylish boutique hotel, New Holgate.

It promises 11 stunning and individually designed rooms as well as dining options for both guests and local residents.

Overnight stays will range from £200 to £300, with options including Double Rooms, Luxury Suites and Duplex Family Suites with hot chocolate machines and gaming stations.

Located with private parking, in the residential area of Holgate, the hotel is within walking distance of the train station, York Racecourse and many of York’s leading attractions.

Nick said: “To be able to create something new for York is an opportunity that I haven’t taken lightly. My team and I have thought really carefully about how we can be the space for the local residents to enjoy, just as much as the holiday makers. We’re designing something warm, welcoming, exciting; the heart of Holgate.”

The interior renovation will be managed by Yorkshire-based award winning interior design practice, Studio Two – who are notable nationwide for creating distinctive environments within the hospitality and retail sectors.

Studio Two will work alongside Nick and his team to create a stylish space that maintains strong nods to the industrial history of Holgate, through the use of metals including iron beams and carefully selected artwork.

The modern hotel concept is also currently undergoing a complete rebrand by York’s leading brand management agency, NIMA.

NIMA, which specialises in hospitality and luxury industries, has developed the “New Holgate” brand and communications and will support the team with the launch of the new concept this March.

The next few weeks will see local residents invited in to view the hotel and meet the new team, as they prepare for the opening.

The planned opening comes after the recent opening before Christmas of the Impossible Motel in the city centre.