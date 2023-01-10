A TRAIN firm based in York has launched a new first class menu, which celebrates specially sourced food and drink from local suppliers.

LNER is supporting suppliers from Scotland, north east England, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and London, all of which have been hand-picked for the quality of their produce and locally sourced ingredients.

A wide selection of vegan dishes are also included in the first onboard menu of 2023, that also marks Veganuary.

Richard Judge, head of customer experience proposition at LNER, said: “We pride ourselves in offering our customers the best possible experience and we’re delighted to be introducing our new year menu."

As part of LNER’s customer experience, three complimentary menus, Dine, Dish or Deli, will offer customers a range of plates.

The dishes on Dine services include the ‘Full LNER’ or ‘Full Veggie LNER’ cooked breakfast freshly prepared by LNER’s onboard chefs. Roast chicken with roast potatoes and wilted greens served with sherry and shallot sauce and a creamy coconut sweet potato curry are among the choices later in the day, with sticky toffee pudding and salted caramel sauce to finish.

As LNER supports Veganuary for the first time, the variety of vegan options available includes a sweet potato pakora Bang Bang salad bowl, falafel, roasted pepper and humous sandwich and vegan sausage roll.