Prince Harry has spoken out about rumours regarding James Hewitt and him being his 'real dad'. The 38-year-old was speaking in his new memoir Spare, out today.

In the book, Harry recalls King Charles’ reaction to it in an extract seen by Page Six. He said: “Pa [King Charles] liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophising… Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

He continued: “Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”

The Prince's tell-all autobiography has been making headlines after various news outlets obtained excerpts of the book ahead of its official release.

The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Page Six and more translated copies of Harry's book 'Spare' after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain days before the book hit shelves.

Harry’s tell-all-tales in the book include how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan war, recounting how he took cocaine and magic mushrooms, and losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub.

In television interviews, the duke has said he is “not texting” his brother, described the Queen Consort as “the villain” and criticised “family members” for a “really horrible reaction” when the Queen died.

He spoke to ITV presenter Tom Bradby, denying branding the royals racist and accusing his family of “getting into bed with the devil”.

And the Duke of Sussex’s popularity has sunk to a record low following a number of claims about the royal family in his upcoming book, according to a new poll.

Harry’s net favourability among the British public is at an all-time low of minus 38, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, recording minus 42.

YouGov surveyed 1,693 adults in the UK at the end of last week.