Trying to cross Almsford Road/ Carr Lane is an absolute nightmare - you cannot see if there are cars coming from Acomb. It’s a blind spot to pedestrians and dangerous.
Maybe the council could install a mirror on the corner so that pedestrians could see if it was safe to cross? Only an idea but surely it would make crossing safer.
S McClaren, Boroughbridge Road, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here