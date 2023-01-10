I was suddenly found to be bleeding internally late at night just after Christmas and got my wife to drive me to A&E at York.

On arrival I was efficiently assessed and triaged. I was directed to the waiting area where I was looked after, documented and given tests and had blood samples taken by a very professional young doctor.

After the blood results were received I was shown to the urinary ward where I was given an Echo cardiogram and a thorough examination by the urology consultant and his staff nurse.

When my condition was considered stable I was given excellent advice and discharged to return for scans. Total time two hours.

The comments from Mr Blitz about a ‘Living Hell’ (The Press, January 2) are scary and totally wrong. Nowhere does he state that major intensive renovations to the A&E department are in progress and various rooms are being used as temporary waiting/treatment areas for patients.

The extremely busy but totally professional staff are doing their very best to cope in what is virtually a building site. His unhelpful comments could put off seriously ill patients from seeking emergency care.

DL Hunter, Haxby