A MAJOR road has reopened through North Yorkshire after a vehicle fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to a lorry fire which closed the northbound A1M near Tadcaster at about 6.47pm last night (January 9) between junctions 44 and 45.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Tadcaster were called to assist our West Yorkshire Fire colleagues with an LGV fire which was caused by a blown tyre that set on fire and then spread to the trailer. Crews used hose reels, ladders, lighting, working platforms and saws to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out."

The road was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.