A LORRY fire has closed the northbound A1M near Tadcaster this evening.

National Highways Yorkshire said the lorry had caught fire on the hard shoulder of the A1M northbound and the road was closed northbound between Junction 44, the junction with the A64, and Junction 45, the junction with thr A659 near Boston Spa.

It said the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was responding to the fire.

"The lorry is reportedly carrying waste material and as such there are currently no time frames for when the fire is likely to be extinguished and the road safe to reopen," it said.

"National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management. Traffic within the closure are advised to remain in their vehicle and await further instruction from traffic or police officers."