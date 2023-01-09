THE air ambulance was called out after a man fell from a bridge over the A64 in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police says it was contacted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 10.56am last Thursday, after man fell from a bridge on the dual carriageway near Tadcaster.

"Officers attended and assisted with a road closure to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene," said a force spokesperson.

"The man was passed into the care of medical professionals."

An ambulance service spokesperson said that while the air ambulance helicoter went to the scene, the man was taken by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.