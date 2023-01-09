POLICE are searching for a man and a woman after a wallet was stolen in a North Yorkshire town.

Officers in Selby have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they need to speak to after a wallet was stolen at the Co-op store on Flaxley Road at around 6pm on November 5 last year.

Selby Police have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman they need to speak to after a wallet was stolen at the Co-op store on Flaxley Road (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

They are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Please email clair.bailey-lane@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Clair Bailey-Lane.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220196817 when passing on information.