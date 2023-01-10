YORK has been named the UK's second most romantic city break destination - behind only Brighton.

A survey by the luggage storage website Bounce had York topping Bath, Canterbury, Edinburgh and Oxford to come in in second place.

The website analysed cities across the country, looking at factors such as the number of 'romantic' hotels, restaurants and things for couples to do.

A spokesperson for Bounce said: "Second place goes to the ancient city of York.

"The charming buildings and spectacular cathedral make this city the perfect choice for a romantic break with your other half.

"The city is home to 55 hotels that are great for couples. York is also the third highest-rated city for three other factors, its romantic restaurants, activities, and Google search interest."

Brighton took top spot for its ' diverse community, vibrant music, and art scene', while Bath came in third for its 'fine dining... numerous spas, museums, and beautiful city walks'.

Rounding out the top 10 were Canterbury, Edinburgh, Oxford, Chester, Manchester, Lincoln and Liverpool.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Paris was rated the world’s most romantic city break destination.

No UK cities featured in the world top 10 - although Dublin came in at no 7.