CHRISTMAS presents, along with other items, were burgled from a property in Fulford just before Christmas.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that an outbuilding was broken into in Whitting Close, Fulford, between Friday, December 23 at 3pm, and Saturday, December 24, at 12pm.

Several items were stolen from the outbuilding including Christmas presents, cutlery sets and vinyl records.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the burglary.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Tracey.Wright2@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Tracey Wright.

Please quote reference number 12220227040 when passing information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.