FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene at a fire in a field left unattended in a North Yorkshire village today (January 9).
A crew from Malton responded to the report at 12.09pm in Scrayingham.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival they located a fire measuring approx 1 x 1 metre.
“They extinguished using one hose reel jet.”
READ NEXT: Chimney fire at property in village near Helmsley
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article