FIREFIGHTERS were on the scene at a fire in a field left unattended in a North Yorkshire village today (January 9).

A crew from Malton responded to the report at 12.09pm in Scrayingham.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival they located a fire measuring approx 1 x 1 metre.

“They extinguished using one hose reel jet.”

