YORK City have announced the appointment of Paula Stainton as the club’s new Interim General Manager.

Stainton has been with the club since 2009 and has developed the charity organisation York City FC Foundation, helping to raise money. Stainton leads the staff on a daily basis working across numerous initiatives, giving her a wealth of experience and knowledge for new role.

Her new role will be to support the Football Club Board of Directors in creating an action plan to provide the operational direction and support for the club staff, sponsors and partners within the club.

The newly appointed Interim General Manager has also several tight-knit connections within the club, such as the Stadium Management Company, GLL, CGC, YCFC Vice Presidents and the Supporters Trust.

Stainton has also played a big role in helping to integrate more women into football and has earned grants to help support the structure of the York City FC Foundation.

York chairman Glen Henderson said: “Paula is well respected by peers and fans alike, and she has 100% backing from the entire Board of Directors.

“Her business expertise matches her passion for community development, and she leads by example in regard to the Foundation’s vision to make a positive difference.

“She recognises the importance of the football family and our fanbase, as well as engaging with new potential fans."

On the pitch, City have also confirmed new members of staff to David Webb’s backroom staff, with goalkeeping coach Joe Stead and assistant coach James Thwaite both joining the club.

Stead, who is a former lecturer at Leeds Beckett University, was previously in the academy at Leeds United before taking up coaching. Stead has since enjoyed spells with Wigan Athletic, Halifax Town and Leeds before joining the Minstermen.

Thwaite was previously head coach at Durham University where he helped to develop youngsters, but has also had roles within Sunderland and Hartlepool United in the past too.

The City website’s club statement has also mentioned that there will be exciting news regarding players in the coming weeks.