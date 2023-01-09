GARDENING tools, suspected to have been stolen, have been recovered by police in York.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that gardening tools were found by officers today (Monday, January 9) at 5am when two men ran away from them in Wigginton Road.

The collection of tools are: two grass strimmers, two chainsaws, two battery backpacks, a hedge trimmer, and one battery lead.

Officers are now appealing for the owner of the tools to come forward, or for any information that will help to establish the owner.

Please email any information to ed.chatland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ed Chatland.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230004564.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.