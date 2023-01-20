Founded in East Riding, Caremark is a well-respected franchise with a strong, 13 year long, track record of providing top-quality home care services. In recent years, Caremark has expanded into the Hull region, establishing a strong presence, and working closely with the local council to provide a range of services including end-of-life care, hospital discharges, long-term care packages, and children's services.

Looking to continue growing, Caremark has now set its sights on expanding into the York area. This expansion will increase their capacity to serve more clients, meeting the demands of the community and help ease pressures on the health and social-care systems, building on the successes they have had in the Hull and East Riding regions.

Caremark Testimonial (Image: Caremark)

Planning to link with York city council and working with the York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) as they commence their expansion in the region, Caremark are already accepting referrals and have started recruitment efforts to bring on a team of dedicated caregivers who will support individuals across York and the surrounding areas.

The company has an accomplished history of providing personalised care that is tailored to the unique needs of each individual client. Whether a client is living with Dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or has acquired brain injuries or physical or mental disabilities, Caremark offers specialised care that is customised to their specific requirements. Caremark is committed to continuing to provide the high level of support that their clients have come to expect from them on an even larger scale.

Caremark. The mark of excellent care (Image: Caremark)

With a growing 600 customers and delivering over 5,500 hours of home care each week, hiring caregivers who embody the company's core values of reliability, hard work, compassion, and empathy is vital to Caremark. All staff members are fully trained and undergo mandatory and specialised training as needed to provide the highest level of care to clients. Caremark is regulated by the Care Quality Commission and is equipped to care for children, young adults, and the elderly, with additional nursing registration for individuals with certain medical conditions.

Managing Director Daniel Rhodes said Caremark understands that their employees are the heart of their organisation and that they strive to create a culture where they feel like part of the family. "Caremark are committed to helping their employees grow and succeed in their careers, offering various opportunities for professional development and providing a supportive network to assist with their growth and advancement within the company."

Caremark Hull (Image: Caremark)

As a home care provider, Caremark are devoted to serving the needs of the local community, believing that it is important to match clients to caregivers who are familiar with the area and are resolved to providing high-quality care to local clients.

By hiring caregivers that are local to York, Caremark intends to further build their team of dependable professionals, with people who are invested in the well-being of the community and providing the best possible care. Their focus on hiring locally is just one aspect of their commitment to delivering top-quality home care services under this expansion.

We look forward to seeing the impact Caremark will have on the York area and its residents.