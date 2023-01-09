A CLASSIC novel has been adapted for the York stage in a 'circus meets theatre' show.

Creative director Juliet Forster has adapted Jules Verne's classic novel, Around the World in 80 Days, into a stage performance, presented by Tilted Wig productions.

The show will be seen at venues around the UK until July, with the first stops at York Theatre Royal on Thursday, February 2, at 2pm and 7.30pm, February 3 at 7.30pm, and February 4, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Ms Forster said: "I was amazed that we generally know more about Jules Verne's fictional character than we do about the real woman, Nellie Bly, who set the record for circumnavigating the globe in 1889 - and did the journey in less time.

"I knew I had to tell her story.

"I found that this approach allowed interesting themes to emerge around whose stories get told, whose stories dominate and who should stand aside to give space to the untold ones."

The show will see the Acrobat, the Clown, the Trick Rider, and the Knife Thrower recreating Phileas Fogg's frantic race around the world.

The show is suitable for ages 5+ and tickets can be purchased at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or Box office 01904 623568.