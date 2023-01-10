ONE of York's biggest employers has stepped up to be the main sponsor of this year's York Design Awards.

The free-to-enter awards aim to celebrate and reward the very best in building design in York - driving up the quality of architecture and design in the city so the buildings of the present and future can match those of the past.

The Shepherd Group and its flagship business, the modular building manufacturer Portakabin, have supported the annual awards scheme for many years.

But this year - the Awards' 15th year - they will be the headline sponsors.

Dan Ibbetson, the chief executive of Shepherd Group and Portakabin said: “Shepherd Group and Portakabin are long-term supporters of the York Design Awards and we wanted to reaffirm our commitment in their 15th anniversary year.

"We recognise the importance of excellent architecture and design in an historic city such as York, which must also evolve and develop for the future success of the city.”

There are various categories for entry in the Awards, including large and small commercial development, public project, large and small residential development, conservation project, and public open space.

But what makes the Awards unique is that a panel of independent judges - all distinguished architects - visit every one of the entries each year, before deciding on the winners.

There is also a public vote by readers of The Press each year for the building or project they like the most.

Previous Award winners have include Clifford’s Tower, the York Guildhall, the Lowfield Green development, Jake’s Treehouse - a treehouse at Robert Wilkinson School in Strensall dedicated to pupil Jake Smith, who died at the age of just four - the Rowntree Park Skate Park, and several private homes.

Ann Reid, Chair of the York Design Awards committee, said: “The Shepherd Group’s support from the earliest days of York Design Awards and their continuing sponsorship means so much to us in keeping our Awards going.

"The support from our headline sponsors and our other sponsors and supporters means that the Awards remain free to enter, which makes them accessible to individuals and small community groups as well as large developers. Their generosity is both crucial and enormously appreciated.”

York Design Awards were launched in 2007 but could not go ahead in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions, making 2023 the 15th annual awards.

The launch event will take place on February 28 at The Creative Centre at York St John University, which itself won two York Design Awards in 2022 in the community/education and sustainability categories.

Property developers, housebuilders, architects and homeowners will be invited to submit their entries, with winners announced in July.

Further details regarding the launch event will be announced later - watch this space, or visit www.yorkdesignawards.org for more details.