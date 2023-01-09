A TOP York bookstore is to open early for the release of Prince Harry’s new tell-all book, Spare.

Waterstones, on Coney Street, has announced that it will be open from 8.35am tomorrow (January 10) for the launch.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for the store said: “We’re opening early tomorrow morning for the big release of Prince Harry’s much awaited book. Doors are opening 8:35am.”

Leaked excerpts from the book have made headlines across the UK and world media.

The Duke of Sussex gave the first of four TV interviews about the book last night with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Key moments from Harry’s lengthy sit-down talk with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday night included the Prince accusing the royal family of ‘getting into bed with the devil’ to improve its image.

He told Bradby: “After many, many years of lies being told about me and my, my family, there comes a point where again, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil.”

Further claims included an extract of the memoir, read by Harry during the interview, in which the duke said his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago.”

The book is available to buy from Waterstone’s website and in store.