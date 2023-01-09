A shop selling vintage fashion in York city centre has shut suddenly.

The Vintage Store, in Parliament Street, York, first opened in August, 2021, becoming the city's biggest vintage clothing outlet.

It took over the site of the former New Look store in Parliament Street, opposite Marks & Spencer.

Set up by business partners Kane Blythe and Aaron Thornhill, the store was immediately a hit with vintage fans in York, and occupied the ground-floor and basement of the building.

However, the shop has now closed, with signage removed and workers on site dismantling the interior on Monday (January 9).

A message in the shop window reads: "If the version of you from five years ago could see you right now, they'd be so proud. Keep going."

The message in the window of The Vintage Store (Image: Staff)

Developers Grantside and North Star, co-owners of the building, told The Press that the store's short-term lease had come to an end.

The site is now set to be redeveloped, with planning permission secured to transform the upper floors into 19 holiday apartments.

The upper floors have been sold to serviced apartment specialist By Mansley Group, with Grantside set to deliver the completed apartments to the company in late 2023, a spokesperson for Grantside and North Star said.

The remaining ground floor and basement space, which had been occupied by The Vintage Store, is set to undergo an extensive refurbishment to bring it up to modern standards, they added.

The exterior of The Vintage Store on Monday (Image: Staff)

The spokesperson for Grantside and North Star said: "The redevelopment works are due to start within the next four weeks on the property which requires the ground floor to be vacant to allow access and works to be undertaken and ties in with the short term lease we entered into with The Vintage Store coming to expiry.

"The works are expected to take nine months to complete with a new retail store on the ground floor and basement being offered on completion of the works and Mansley will operate the upper floors as a serviced apartment/aparthotel."

The Press attempted to contact bosses at The Vintage Store for comment on any future plans they may have in York.