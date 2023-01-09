A CHARITY, which has a branch in York, has been awarded £1.3 million of government funding to help support women facing sexual abuse online.

Changing Lives, who support women vulnerable to sexual abuse, have developed a report called Net-reach, as part of their work in approaching women who are advertising sexual services online and may require support, or have experienced sexual violence.

The charity reported a "worrying number" of young women, age 18 to 25, advertising sexual services online and raising concerns about sexual exploitation and abuse.

Following their report, Changing Lives has been awarded £1.3 million from the Home Office, to enable them to expand their existing services across the UK, including in York.

Laura McIntyre, Head of Women’s and Children’s Services at Changing Lives, said: "Some of the women we connect with online have told us that offering 'sex for rent' or ‘free sex’ to support other survival needs is a common experience, and is driven by poverty, hardship, and the Cost-of-Living Crisis.

"Thanks to the funding, this project will allow our specialist team to build up relationships with women where we can offer support to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation.

"We understand that not all women are abused online but we see increasing numbers of women accessing our services after being harmed online, traumatised, and feeling suicidal.”

The funding will recruit a service manager, data analyst, 2.5 Net-reach workers to support women online, and 3.5 outreach workers who will provide one to one support to those abused online.

The funding will also recruit Social Finance as a Learning Partner to ensure the data is informed to the Home Office’s work on Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls.

The charity will identify women age 16 to 25 who are at risk and provide early intervention, and address the gaps in evidence around the causes, levels and types of online abuse.

If you or someone you know needs support and advice from our Net-reach team, email net.reach@changing-lives.org.uk