A MAN has raised £27,000 for a North Yorkshire hospice to thank the team for his wife’s care – on top of the £35,000 he raised the previous year.

Mark Catchpole, of East Ayton, was so moved by the care his wife Robina received at Saint Catherine’s Hospice that he wanted to do something special to help the charity.

Mark, along with his friends and colleagues at SWC Trade Frames Limited, decided to hold a golf day and another event in November 2022, featuring entertainment by Bobby Davro and a grand auction, raising £27,000 – bringing the total to £62,000 in two years.

Mark said: "I’m so grateful to everyone who supported the event – it was a brilliant night and Bobby Davro was great, such a genuine guy. Our target was £12,000 so we were blown away by the total.

"It has been quite overwhelming really – everyone has stepped up to the plate. We’ve had SWC behind us and all the customers, many of whom knew Robina as well."

Robina had been battling stage four lung cancer and spent time at the hospice in Scarborough for pain management. She celebrated her birthday at Saint Catherine’s, with a cake baked by a member of staff - and Mark was able to be with her every day for four weeks. Robina sadly passed away in January 2022.

Mark and Robina Catchpole pictured together (Image: UGC)

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, thanked Mark and the team for their "incredible" fundraising.

Susan said: "We were thrilled to receive this donation from Mark and wish to thank him on behalf of everyone at the hospice for his efforts. We know how much this means to him and that he puts his heart and soul into his fundraising.

"A huge thank you to everyone at Team SWC too for all their support – you are all superstars.”

Mark said that Robina’s care was "amazing," and said it will live with him forever. He was inspired to start fundraising for the hospice and organised an evening of entertainment called 'It’ll be alright on the night' at Scarborough Rugby Club, raising £35,000 in November 2021.

Mark's sold-out event in 2021 featured an auction, with one of the lots, a boxing glove signed by Tyson Fury, selling for £3,000.

His fundraising in 2021 again involved a golf day, as well as a head shave and a raffle.

Mark and Robina met in 1999 in Newcastle, where Robina was the first ever female door supervisor or ‘bouncer’ in the area. She was also British and European Bodybuilding Champion in 1987 and enjoyed huge success in the field.

Further details on the care Saint Catherine's provides can be found on the hospice website.