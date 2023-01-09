The Skills for Life Apprenticeship Fair takes place at York Racecourse on Wednesday February 8.

The Apprenticeship Hub is running the event in collaboration with City of York Council and North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP) as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

It will feature employers from across the region including the British Army, City of York Council, Gear4Music, Hays Travel, Jet2, Kier Construction, Network Rail, Northern Railway, Portakabin, and Springfield Healthcare.

Apprenticeships are available to anyone aged 16 or over who wants to gain hands-on, paid experience in their chosen occupation whilst achieving a recognised qualification ranging from Level 2 (GCSE Level equivalent) to Level 7 (Master’s Degree equivalent). The event comes after the success of The Apprenticeship Hub’s 2022 fair, which attracted over 350 attendees. It will provide an opportunity for those considering apprenticeships to meet employers, explore their options and tap into the region’s expertise to find out more about apprenticeships.

Vicky Wright, Project Manager for The Apprenticeship Hub,said: “Recruitment is a big issue in the region at the moment, so we’re pleased to be working with City of York Council and NYBEP Ltd to provide this opportunity to put employers in touch with potential new recruits.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity to attract fresh, willing and dedicated talent into any business, and are a benefit to both employer and apprentice.”

The Skills for Life Apprenticeship Fair will run from 1-6pm on Wednesday February 8.

Attendees can drop in at any time to browse the employer stalls and learn more about the wide range of opportunities available.

The Apprenticeship Hub is part-funded by the European Social Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Programme 2014-2020. It is delivered in partnership with Calderdale College, North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

For more details and to book a place, go to: bit.ly/AppFair23.