Tallulah the four-year-old Staffy was heavily pregnant when she was brought in to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector.

Staff at the animal home say her needs had not been being met.

"Sadly she was in a terrible state - not the best way to start motherhood!" a member of staff at the animal home said.

"Veterinary treatment was started immediately to not only relieve her suffering but to try to give her unborn puppies the best start to life."

Staff say Tallulah settled in quickly and gave birth to a litter of very healthy puppies.

""She is a very sweet girl with such a friendly character that we all fell in love with her!" the staff member said.

"She was instantly an amazing mum but also very trusting of the staff with her babies to say she had only been there a short time."

All Tallulah's puppies have now been re homed - but sadly Tallulah has been left behind.

Tallulah is exceptionally friendly with people, the staff member said.

"She literally loves everyone she meets. She greets people so enthusiastically with the waggiest tail and lots of licks.

"She loves her walks but also loves to snuggle up in bed, she loves to sit on your knee and would make the perfect sofa companion."

Unfortunately, because of the past neglect Tallulah suffered, she will need veterinary treatment for a damaged ear on and off.

"She accepts the treatment very well as she is very used to it now so please do not let this put you off," the staff member said.

Tallulah will need to be the only pet in the home, however, as she is not sociable around other dogs.

"This is not her fault, but sadly she is constantly overlooked for this reason," the staff member said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk