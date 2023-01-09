A MAJOR agricultural show is to return for 2023.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS), at the York Auction Centre in Murton, will return for the ninth time on Wednesday, February 8, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Organisers say the show looks to be back at full capacity, with the prospect of 250 trade stands and a crowd of 15,000 people.

Founder and organiser Richard Tasker said that he is able to look forward to YAMS 2023 with a great deal more positivity than in the lead up to YAMS 2022.

“This time last year there were rising numbers of Covid cases and restrictions on large gatherings of people,” he said.

“It wasn’t until the week before YAMS that we were able to talk with any real certainty of it definitely going ahead despite the amount of planning we had been committed to.”

The show is said to offer the perfect opportunity to purchase new farm machinery – with a wide range of products on offer.

YAMS has on-field parking at York Auction Centre with overspill parking well marked and a highly efficient Park & Ride bus service from Grimston Bar, signposted from the A64 that offers easy car parking.

More information can be found on YAMS' website.