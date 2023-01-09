The York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce formed a new Hospitality Forum to represent, champion and support the sector.

The chamber says hospitality employs 50,000 across North Yorkshire and is a cornerstone of the region’s economy.

The overwhelming majority of the firms operating in this sector are SMEs and micro-businesses with only a handful of employees.

But the pandemic, rising costs, recruitment issues, access to finance, the drive to Net Zero and how the sector is seen as a career have left many enterprises facing an uncertain future.

The York & North Yorkshire Hospitality Forum aims to emulate the success of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce property forums by placing the key issues of the sector in front of thoseable to make a difference.

This includes both local and central government and working alongside the chamber's own Local Skills Improvement Plan.

Philip Bolson, owner of consultancy Mr B Hospitality and chair of the Hospitality Forum, says the sector has never faced so much pressure and it needs support.

“From national government examples needing urgent action include a resolution to the current energy crisis (the cap is simply not enough) and a reduction in VAT.

"The energy crisis alone is going to cause the closure of many businesses. Locally we need to ensure that authorities understand the importance of the sector, to look beyond productivity, and see that it really is the beating heart of the region.”

Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The hospitality sector and associated support industries are a vital element of the York & North Yorkshire economy, and in our region we are experts in this field.

"Hospitality workers are some of the hardest working and most conscientious people around but they have been disproportionately affected by the economic, pandemic, fuel increase and National strike issues we are still experiencing.

“York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is determined to do everything it can to support those industries to survive and subsequently recover and the newly formed Hospitality forum will be central to our strategy.”

Adam Wardale, chair of Hospitality Association York (HAY) said: "The creation of this forum is a positive step for the hospitality industry. We will certainly be looking to engage with the Chamber on this initiative and support where we can. HAY will continue with the work we are on with in York, This creates an opportunity for us to work alongside the Chamber and give thr hospitality industry better representation and a voice in central government."