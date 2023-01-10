WHAT were you doing 50 years ago (assuming you were even born then)?

Were you still at school? Had you just landed your first job, or got married, or bought your first house?

For us, fifty years is most of a lifetime.

But in York’s long history, it’s scarcely the blink of an eye.

All the photographs on these pages today were taken by Yorkshire Evening Press photographers in 1972.

Some things have clearly changed quite a lot since then. York’s carriage-building industry is a thing of the past, sadly.

And you wouldn’t see council workmen using scythes to cut the grass on the slopes of the bar walls today - it would be considered far too dangerous.

Nevertheless, the bones of York - the historic buildings that make up its fabric - haven’t changed that much. The York of today is still recognisably the same as the city of 1972. It’s the details that have changed.

In 1972, for example, Stonegate was still York’s only real pedestrianised zone. Cars had been banned from the street the year before, in 1971 - but it was still clearly enough of a new thing to warrant a Press photographer going out to get a photo of the street minus its cars. It wasn’t until the 1980s, however, that other pedestrian zones were set up in the city centre.

Fifty years ago, what is today one of York’s most elegant Georgian buildings was in a pretty shoddy state. The old St George’s Cinema, which had opened at the site of Fairfax House in 1921, had been closed by the Rank Organisation on November 6, 1965, and the auditorium demolished in 1970. Fortunately, the facade and interiors were retained. In the 1980s the building was restored to its original 1732 splendour by York Civic Trust. Today it is the Fairfax House Museum and the civic trust’s HQ.

One thing that hasn’t changed much in the last fifty years is the popularity of York Races.

Having said that, when was the last time you saw a crowd quite as big as the one in our picture - a sea of faces stretching off into the distance...