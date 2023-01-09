A MAN was arrested by police officers after a crash caused serious injuries to a pedestrian in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened in Mill Lane in Tadcaster at around 2.45pm on Saturday January 7.

It involved a blue KIA Venga car that was turning right from Commercial Street onto Mill Lane and a man in his late 60s walking across the road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The stretch of road was closed for around three hours while officers investigated the scene. Officers said they thank the members of the public for their patience and understanding.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the involved vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Officers are also appealing for any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the collision.

If you can help, please email adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith.

Quote reference number: 12230003824.