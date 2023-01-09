A CARER at a York care home has been awarded for her 10 years' of service.

Bless Palmer, at Mulberry Court care home in Clifton, has received a 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Bless started at Barchester in January 2013, and has now retired.

Rachael Moss, General Manager of Mulberry Court said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Bless, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

"I speak for all of us here at Mulberry Court when I say that we will miss Bless enormously now she has retired, it’s a celebration but a sad day too as we say farewell."

Jane McFarlane, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: "It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live, we thank Bless and also wish her a long and happy retirement.”