A MAN is in a critical condition after the HGV he was driving crashed in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 11pm on Wednesday, January 4, after receiving a call from a member of the public, who seen a white DAF HGV that had come off the road at Ellerbeck bridge between Goathland and RAF Fylingdales.

The HGV had overturned and was partially stuck in the beck.

Following the crash, the road was closed for 24 hours to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The HGV driver, a 50-year-old man from Harlow, was extracted from the cab of the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“He currently remains in a critical condition.

“Due to the size of the vehicle and the complexity of the scene, the road had to remain closed the following day to allow investigators to run their enquiries and for specialist equipment to access the location and clear it.”

The force spokesperson said the road reopened at 1am on Friday, January 6.

Now, police are appealing for anyone who either saw the HGV as it travelled from the direction of Pickering towards Whitby, or the collision itself – particularly anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.

If you can help police email: ryan.lyth@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 1 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergeant Ryan Lyth.

When passing information, quote reference: 12230002283.

