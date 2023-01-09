STAFF, police and paramedics battled in vain to save a man's life after he was found hanging in his room at a York homeless centre, an inquest was told.

Bryan Clements, 32, died on June 12, 2021, at the Peasholme Centre in Fishergate.

Members of staff who found him in his room could not find a pulse and attempted CPR and then used a defibrillator in a bid to revive him.

A police officer who arrived at the scene took over from them for two minutes until paramedics arrived and in turn took over from police.

The inquest heard that the cause of death was hanging and 'multiple illicit drug use,' after toxicology tests had found the presence of drugs in his system including amphetamine, heroin, cocaine and methadone.

Mr Clements had previously expressed suicidal thoughts but had laughed at suggestions he should contact the mental health service's crisis team.

Coroner Jon Heath said in narrative conclusion that while he was satisfied Mr Clements had taken his own life, he could not be satisfied he intended to do so, because of the impairment to his cognition caused by the drugs.

He therefore he did not conclude that his death was suicide.

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.