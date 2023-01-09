BURGLARS have struck at a house in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the break-in happened in Milton Street, off Lawrence Street between 1am and 3am on Sunday (January 8).

A police spokesperson said: "The victim's home was entered and a handbag containing a purse and bank cards were among the items taken."

"Extensive neighbourhood, CCTV and forensic enquiries are ongoing to track down the suspects.

"We’re asking for your help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including any suspicious activity in the area around that time.

"If you can help, please email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Milner.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230004112."