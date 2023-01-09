POLICE in York are appealing for people to come forward who recognise the men in these CCTV images.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers need to trace them in connection with a robbery on St Saviourgate in York at around 10am on Tuesday, October 18 last year.

He said: "The victim, a local woman in her early 30s, was approached by three men who made off with her cash following a violent struggle. She did not require medical treatment but was left shocked by the ordeal."

"Following enquiries that day, we arrested a 27-year-old man from York on suspicion of robbery.

"He remains on conditional police bail while enquiries continue to identify the other two suspects in the CCTV images.

"If you can help us trace either men or you have information that could assist the investigation, please email georgina.craig@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Georgina Craig.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220185396 when providing details.