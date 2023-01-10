FAMILY and friends of a rock and roll super fan from York, who sadly died in December, have paid tribute to his "special life."

Graham Neyt, who lived in the Acomb area of York with his wife Julie and daughter Cheryll, died on December 12 aged 64 following a short illness.

Graham was known in York, as well as around the country, for being a huge fan of rock and roll music for most of his life. Graham and Julie would travel to gigs around the country - and even ventured abroad to shows where they made a lot of friends.

Julie said: "Graham was well-known in the rocker scene, that's actually how we met.

"We have been as far as Holland, Belgium, Germany and Italy to watch rock shows. We didn't know anyone in these countries before, but now we have friends all over the place.

Graham Neyt was a huge rock and roll fan and loved a range of bands and artists (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"We had a campervan for a few years which we used to travel around the UK to gigs."

Graham, who was born in Sheffield and moved to York when he was young, was also a motorbike enthusiast and owned a number of vehicles over the years.

Julie said: "He once managed to hide a motorbike in the loft from me by taking it up there in parts. I couldn't believe it."

Graham and Julie married at York Registry Office in 1987 - and their reception included a rock and roll theme.

"I think one of the main reasons our marriage lasted was due to our love for music. We always enjoyed the same things - and there are thousands of CDs in our garage," Julie added.

Throughout his career, Graham had a number of jobs including roles at the University of York, Portakabin and the Rowntree's factory.

Graham on one of his motorbikes with his daughter, Cheryll (Image: UGC)

Julie said he was well liked at his different jobs, as she has received a number of letters from people who worked with him, describing him as a "lovely man" and a "kind gentleman."

Graham's family have set up a donation page for Pancreatic Cancer UK in his memory, which has raised more than £1,000 for the charity so far.

The university have also launched a collection for him, which will all be donated to the charity in his honour.

Julie said: "We've been totally overwhelmed by the support, donations and messages we've had so far. It has kept us going.

"Graham lived such a special life and deserves to be remembered."

Graham, centre left, with a group of friends at a rocker show (Image: UGC)

Graham's funeral is being held at York Crematorium on Wednesday January 11 at 3pm.

Julie said they are expecting a turn-out of rockers and motorbike riders, including Teddy Boys and Teddy Girls.

Anyone wishing to make donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK can do so at the funeral service.