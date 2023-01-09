A POPULAR holiday park in North Yorkshire is welcoming a brand-new luxury holiday home on site this year.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside Holiday Park near Pickering, said the park at Wrelton, has eight pitches available as it prepares for the UK staycation boom to continue.

READ MORE: Major search as woman and dog go missing in York

Mark Goodson, who owns and runs Wayside, said: “2023 promises to be both challenging and exciting and we have been working very hard to prepare for the new season.

READ MORE: Police detain wanted man in North Yorkshire

“One key development is that we have eight refurbished pitches in the Low Meadows area of our park – and the perfect luxury static caravan, priced very competitively at £39,995, to fill them.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the new and exclusive state-of-the-art Arronbrook Luxihome, designed and manufactured in Hull, to Wayside. The Luxihome’s arrival continues our tradition of promoting the very best holiday homes on site.

“Historically, the Luxihome has always been very popular and the new 35 ft by 12 ft model, with double glazing, central hearing and fabulous interior features is stunning and I am confident everyone who sees it will be impressed. It can sleep up to four people in comfort.

“It is finished to the highest possible standards with panoramic windows, vaulted ceilings, colour co-ordinated soft furnishings and luxury bathroom and kitchen appliances, including fitted fridges and freezers.

“I am tremendously excited by the new Luxihome, which is exceptional value for money. Its arrival at Wayside underlines both our commitment to quality on the park and our preparation for a very busy and exciting year ahead.”

The kitchen inside the new home at Wayside (Image: Wayside)

Mark believes that the staycation boom is here to stay as holidaymakers will continue to flock to Yorkshire this year.

Mr Goodson said: “Yorkshire is a most fabulous county. Its beauty speaks for itself, from the glorious Dales, to the historic city of York and from the atmospheric North Yorkshire coastline to the stunning Moors.

“There is no doubt that threat of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the steep rise in both interest rates and raw materials, poses real problems for our sector.

"On the other hand, the global pandemic has fuelled the “staycation” boom in the UK, while the grey pound, such a crucial catalyst for the success of the tourism sector, remains powerful.”

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside Holiday Park

Meanwhile Mark Goodson has invested £250,000 in the Water Gardens, a 13-pitch development with state-of-the-art lodges overlooking a magnificent water feature. Four of these lodges have already been snapped up, with strong interest in a number of the others.