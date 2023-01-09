NORTH Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a women who died at home in Scarborough.

On behalf of the Coroner’s Office, the force are seeking the public’s help to find the family of Teresa A Benson, who died at her home address in Scarborough aged 85.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “If you or anyone you know believe you are related to Teresa, or can offer contact details (address or phone number) of a relative, please contact Su Gregson at the Coroner's Office on 07787 262 846.”