THIEVES stole a motorbike from outside a house in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police said are asking people to keep their eyes peeled after a blue Yamaha motorbike was stolen from outside a property on Newborough Street in Clifton between 11.30pm on Friday (January 6) and 3am the next day.

The motorbike has one mirror on the right hand side and a dog collar on the handlebar and the registration YD69 NFF.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which could help locate the motorbike, please call 101 and quote ref: 12230003605.

"If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111."